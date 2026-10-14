The Executive Selection: On the Go With SanDisk, Apple and Huawei

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Save it: Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD

Save time storing and transferring data with the powerful Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSDNVMe, which has read/write speeds up to 4000MB/s with compatible devices. This means you can move up to 10 minutes of 12K video in under a minute. Choose the space you need as Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB models. And, whatever data you transfer is secure with password protection, featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. Its forged aluminum chassis and silicon shell absorb heat to deliver higher sustained speeds. In addition, it is dust- and IP65 water-resistant, offering up to three meters of drop protection, thanks to its casing. Coupled with its handy carabiner loop, Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD can be secured to your backpack or belt loop, making it rugged enough to take anywhere. Available from the Google Play store, the SanDisk Memory Zone app lets you unlock, access and back up your phone’s files in one location. It can also automatically move files from your device to your SSD to free up space. This professional-grade storage from Sandisk allows you to work faster and gives you the space you need to save and transfer projects of any size.

An apple a day: Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is equipped with a new 48MP Fusion Main camera, delivering better low-light photos and video with sharper detail. New Pro controls also let you customize your experience in the Camera app. Both models feature a smaller and even more useful Dynamic Island, as well as A20 Pro and a next-generation vapor chamber that together deliver the highest sustained performance in iPhone history. iPhone 18 Pro Max also delivers the largest increase in battery life ever on iPhone, thanks to advancements in Apple silicon and a larger battery. Pro controls is a new customizable experience that makes it easier than ever for you to access your most-used settings and introduces new options for manual control of settings, such as lens aperture, shutter speed, and white balance, or use a histogram to check exposure levels throughout a scene. iPhone 18 Pro models deliver a massive leap in battery life, charging up to 50 percent in around 15 minutes, or wirelessly charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. On iPhone 18 Pro Max, five minutes of wired charging provides around seven hours of video playback, and up to 30 hours of usage on a full charge. iOS 27 delivers improvements that make iPhone more responsive, reliable, and easy to use, along with refinements to the software design and more ways to personalize the appearance of Liquid Glass. Additionally, powerful new tools give parents more flexible ways to manage what their kids can see, who they can talk to, and when they have access. iOS 27 also introduces iPhone Handoff, which allows you to easily switch back and forth between two iPhone models with the same phone number. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four finishes: black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy.

Watch out: Huawei Watch GT 7 Series

The Huawei combines refined design, advanced health management, intelligent fitness features and long-lasting battery life for its Watch GT 7 series. Powered by the HUAWEI TruSense System, the series introduces upgraded Health Insights and Physical Readiness features designed to help you better understand your recovery and overall wellbeing. Making its exclusive debut on the series, the AI-powered Padel Points app can recognize racket swings and track swing speed, providing players with useful data to better understand their performance on court. The series also adds new skiing and cycling experiences, alongside more than 110 workout modes and intelligent training analysis. The Huawei Watch GT 7 Series works with both iOS and Android smartphones through the Huawei Health app. It supports devices running Android 9.0 or later and iOS 13.0 or later, although individual feature availability may vary by device, operating system and market. The Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro and GT 7 46 mm also deliver up to 21 days of battery life under light usage. The Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro features a nano-tech ceramic bezel and titanium alloy middle frame for a premium yet durable finish. Its fluoroelastomer strap incorporates the Huawei EasyCross design for a secure and comfortable fit during everyday activities, travel and exercise. Available in a broad selection of colors, materials and strap designs, the Huawei Watch GT 7 Series balances refined aesthetics with everyday practicality. Options range from classic black to blue, yellow, green, pink, grey and white.