‘Talk Human’ Explores the Value of Authentic Communication in an AI World

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Luca Allam

We are living in the age of AI, where technology is making us more efficient communicators, but also creating a sea of sameness. As we increasingly sound, write and communicate alike, our greatest opportunity to differentiate ourselves will come from leaning further into our individuality and humanity.

I fundamentally believe that every single person is unique. Our personalities, backgrounds and lived experiences make us who we are, and that individuality is our greatest value proposition. The more we understand ourselves, the better we can connect with who we are, connect authentically with others and ultimately add more value to the world. Particularly in business, where emotional, social and human understanding will become increasingly valuable.

Talk Human explores how we can unlock that potential through my F.A.M.E. approach: building the foundations of effective communication, uncovering our authentic voice, mobilizing meaningful change through communication, and becoming an empowered speaker through practice and development.

Talk Human by Luca Allam

The book is approximately 70% practical communication principles and 30% my personal journey. From my childhood growing up across different countries and cultures, where human connection became so important to me, to my corporate career as a Regional CEO, and eventually becoming an entrepreneur, executive communication coach and top-ten podcaster. Throughout, I share how my own experiences shaped my understanding of connection, both with myself and with others.

Ultimately, Talk Human is about understanding who you really are, owning your individuality and learning how to communicate it in a way that creates meaningful human connections.

Because in a world where everyone has access to artificial intelligence, our greatest competitive advantage is our ability to be genuinely human.

It’s time to Talk Human.

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