AI Can Do the Work. It Can’t Do the Climb.

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Every week, someone asks me the same question in a different way: will AI take my job? I understand the fear. The tools I use every day can now write a campaign brief, build a landing page, and answer a customer at 3 a.m. faster than any person.

But I don’t think the question is whether AI can do the work. It can do a lot of it. The real question is whether it can do the climb. And from where I stand, it can’t.

I started working at 12. In my early twenties I looked at Dubai and saw an opportunity, and around 2004 I moved here while the city was growing faster than anywhere I had ever seen. Every step of my career since then has happened in this city, and almost none of those steps were about the tasks AI is now automating.

From the nightclub floor to equity

My first job in Dubai was at a nightclub. I wasn’t hired as a manager. I worked my way up to become one by learning the business from the floor: who the regulars were, what made them come back, and what made a bad night turn into a good one.

At my next company I started as a salesperson. Then I became sales manager, then sales director, then VP of Sales. Eventually I earned equity in the business.

When I look back, no promotion came from doing a task faster. Each one came from something harder to measure. I followed up when others didn’t. I earned the trust of people who had no reason to give it. I treated the company’s problems as my own before anyone asked me to.

At the nightclub, I once caught a cashier stealing. I spoke up, and from that day the GM saw me as someone they could trust with their business, not just with a shift.

I also started offering a free drink to regulars, and to new guests I could tell might become regulars. Management noticed. They saw that I knew how to turn strangers into loyal customers.

In sales, I was hungry. I was the first to take on new leads, and I called them immediately. For the promising ones, I booked a meeting the same day or the next, while most salespeople were still getting around to a reply. Speed wasn’t a technique for me. It was a habit, and it’s the habit I still see missing in most businesses today.

What AI can’t replace

AI is extraordinary at producing output. It is weak at the four things that actually moved my career.

Trust. People buy from, hire, and promote people they trust. AI can draft the perfect email, but it can’t be the person a client calls when something goes wrong.

Follow-up. Most opportunities aren’t lost to competitors. They’re lost to silence. The person who calls back, checks in, and keeps their word wins more often than the person with the best pitch.

Reading people. A spreadsheet tells you what a customer did. Sitting across from them tells you why. That gap is where the best decisions get made.

Ownership. AI does what it’s asked. The people who rise do what’s needed, before anyone asks. That mindset is what turned a salesperson’s job into equity for me.

Here’s the good news. AI makes these skills more valuable, not less. When everyone can produce the same polished output, the human who builds the relationship becomes the difference.

What hundreds of campaign audits taught me

Today I’m the co-founder of a digital marketing agency, and over the years I’ve audited hundreds of marketing campaigns across industries. The pattern is consistent. The businesses that waste money rarely have a technology problem. They have a human one.

They generate leads and then take hours, sometimes days, to respond. They automate messages but nobody owns the relationship. They chase clicks without asking what the customer actually needed.

The best-performing businesses I’ve seen use AI to do the repetitive work faster. Then they put that saved time back into people: calling the lead, listening to the objection, fixing the experience. Technology raises the floor. Humans still set the ceiling.

Five things you can do this week

You don’t need a new degree to become harder to replace. Start here.

Let AI take one repetitive task off your plate. Pick the report, the first draft, or the data clean-up you dread. Hand it to an AI tool and reclaim the hours. Spend those hours on people. Use the time you saved for one real conversation a day with a customer, colleague, or prospect. Follow up on everything you’ve left hanging. Make a list of unanswered messages and open loops. Close them by Friday. Solve a problem nobody assigned you. Find one thing that slows your team or your customers down and fix it. That’s how ownership gets noticed. Grow your network on purpose. Attend one event, send one introduction, or reconnect with one person you’ve lost touch with. Relationships compound faster than any skill.

The climb is still yours

When I arrived in Dubai, I had no title, no network, and no guarantee. What I had was the willingness to show up, follow through, and earn trust one person at a time. None of that has been automated, and I don’t believe it will be.

AI is the most powerful tool any of us has ever been handed. Use it. Let it do the work. Then spend everything it gives you back on the things only you can do.

The work is changing. The climb isn’t.

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