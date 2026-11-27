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The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism has announced the details of the fourth edition of its Future 100 initiative, introducing four new categories to support high-growth companies, Emirati-founded businesses, female-led enterprises, and deep tech startups.

Launched in October during Investopia Bridge 2026, the latest edition targets startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating across 17 future economy sectors, providing access to investment opportunities, strategic partnerships, and business growth and expansion programs.

The four new categories include DISRUPTOR10, which focuses on 10 promising companies with strong growth potential and the capacity to become unicorns, and UAE50, which recognizes 50 high-growth companies founded by Emirati nationals with ambitions to expand internationally.

WOMEN50 recognizes 50 companies led by female entrepreneurs, with a focus on innovation, growth, and global expansion potential. Meanwhile, DEEPTECH10 targets 10 companies specializing in deep technology and research and development (R&D), including biotechnology, quantum computing, space, and advanced materials.

Selection criteria for the deep tech category will include R&D expenditure, access to specialized facilities, and research partnerships within the UAE.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, stated, “Guided by the vision and directives of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to develop an integrated economic ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship and innovation. Through advanced legislation, specialised programmes and initiatives, and enhanced access to finance, markets and strategic partnerships, the UAE provides startups and SMEs with an environment that fosters growth and expansion.”

Since its launch in 2022, the Future 100 initiative has recognized 300 companies across its three previous editions, receiving 3,395 applications and nominations. Its venture capital partners have invested US$100 million in 53 listed companies, alongside an additional US$6 million in investment commitments.

The initiative covers 17 sectors, including space, biotechnology, sustainability and environment, health technology, HR technology, renewable energy, creative industries, the sharing economy, agri-tech, ed-tech, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, food technology, fintech, smart mobility, legal technology, and proptech.

Selected companies gain access to growth acceleration and financing programs, market entry support, talent development opportunities, specialized advisory services, and networking opportunities with investors, venture capital funds, and strategic partners.

Companies are evaluated based on their innovation capabilities, market potential, business model sustainability and scalability, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact.

Future 100’s partnership network comprises 42 public and private sector entities, including Emirates NBD, Dubai Future District Fund, Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Microsoft, MEVP, Careem, EY, Oraseya Capital, in5, DIFC Innovation Hub, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and Investopia.

Applications for the 2026 edition are currently open through the initiative’s official website.

The initiative supports the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which seeks to strengthen the country’s position in future economy sectors and increase the contribution of startups and SMEs to national GDP growth.

The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism has announced the details of the fourth edition of its Future 100 initiative, introducing four new categories to support high-growth companies, Emirati-founded businesses, female-led enterprises, and deep tech startups, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Launched in October during Investopia Bridge 2026, the latest edition targets startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating across 17 future economy sectors, providing access to investment opportunities, strategic partnerships, and business growth and expansion programs.

The four new categories include DISRUPTOR10, which focuses on 10 promising companies with strong growth potential and the capacity to become unicorns, and UAE50, which recognizes 50 high-growth companies founded by Emirati nationals with ambitions to expand internationally.

WOMEN50 recognizes 50 companies led by female entrepreneurs, with a focus on innovation, growth, and global expansion potential. Meanwhile, DEEPTECH10 targets 10 companies specializing in deep technology and research and development (R&D), including biotechnology, quantum computing, space, and advanced materials.

Selection criteria for the deep tech category will include R&D expenditure, access to specialized facilities, and research partnerships within the UAE.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, stated, “Guided by the vision and directives of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to develop an integrated economic ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship and innovation. Through advanced legislation, specialised programmes and initiatives, and enhanced access to finance, markets and strategic partnerships, the UAE provides startups and SMEs with an environment that fosters growth and expansion.”

Since its launch in 2022, the Future 100 initiative has recognized 300 companies across its three previous editions, receiving 3,395 applications and nominations. Its venture capital partners have invested US$100 million in 53 listed companies, alongside an additional US$6 million in investment commitments.

The initiative covers 17 sectors, including space, biotechnology, sustainability and environment, health technology, HR technology, renewable energy, creative industries, the sharing economy, agri-tech, ed-tech, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, food technology, fintech, smart mobility, legal technology, and proptech.

Selected companies gain access to growth acceleration and financing programs, market entry support, talent development opportunities, specialized advisory services, and networking opportunities with investors, venture capital funds, and strategic partners.

Companies are evaluated based on their innovation capabilities, market potential, business model sustainability and scalability, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact.

Future 100’s partnership network comprises 42 public and private sector entities, including Emirates NBD, Dubai Future District Fund, Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Microsoft, MEVP, Careem, EY, Oraseya Capital, in5, DIFC Innovation Hub, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and Investopia.

Applications for the 2026 edition are currently open through the initiative’s official website.

The initiative supports the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which seeks to strengthen the country’s position in future economy sectors and increase the contribution of startups and SMEs to national GDP growth.