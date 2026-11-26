You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

shutterstock

The 100 Dreams initiative received 7,000 business ideas in its first three weeks from entrepreneurs and content creators who registered their interest in setting up businesses in the UAE, the organizers said.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit and the UAE’s National Media Authority launched the initiative on October 15 in collaboration with content creator and Dream Group founder Simon Squibb. It is open to aspiring founders worldwide with business ideas in content creation and digital media.

The initiative will award US$10,000 each to 100 selected aspiring founders, for a total of US$1 million. Participants will also receive assistance with obtaining trade licenses, as well as mentorship.

“The 100 Dreams initiative embodies the UAE’s ambition to advance the content industry by supporting people with creative ideas and encouraging them to launch their own ventures and companies in the country,” Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Media Regulation at the National Media Authority, said.

“By investing strategically in new ideas and making the UAE’s expertise and advanced digital infrastructure accessible to ambitious founders, we are enabling them to realize their ambitions and establish sustainable businesses with the foundations for continued success and growth,” Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Vice Chairman of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said.

Applicants have until December 11 to submit a video or written proposal outlining the media business they want to establish. A committee will assess the submissions, and organizers will announce the 100 shortlisted applicants during the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, scheduled for January 8-10, 2027.

Organizers will meet with selected applicants to discuss their proposals and determine what support each venture needs. Founders will then join a six-week program run by Dream Group covering business development, marketing and digital media.

RELATED: The Business of Dreams: Simon Squibb on Entrepreneurship, Building Trust, and Taking Risks