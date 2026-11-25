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WHOOP has opened WHOOP Qatar, a performance center in Msheireb Downtown Doha that houses the company’s first research laboratory outside the US, its first-ever flagship retail store, and a corporate office.

The opening builds on a partnership announced in October 2025 between WHOOP and Invest Qatar, the country’s investment promotion agency, and marks a significant expansion of the company’s research and commercial operations in the Middle East.

Speaking exclusively to Entrepreneur Middle East, Will Ahmed, founder and CEO of WHOOP, said, “WHOOP gathers data from different types of sensors and helps in really understanding the human body, and WHOOP Labs Doha is us expanding that research as it allows us to do data collection and research and performance testing in the actual world.”



Ahmed highlighted WHOOP’s strong consumer adoption across the GCC, where its membership has increased by 75% over the past year. Growth has been particularly pronounced among women and Gen Z consumers, with membership across the two demographics rising by 104% and 117% year over year, respectively. “So it’s a very unique time for WHOOP to expand into the GCC, because as our consumer base expands, we want to be able to serve them better and WHOOP Labs plays a big role in that,” Ahmed said.

WHOOP Labs Doha will expand the company’s global research and performance science capabilities, creating opportunities for collaboration with regional institutions, athletes, and researchers. “It’s also worth saying that the facility that we’ve opened here in Doha is also a regional headquarters and a retail store. And so, we now have employees based here in Doha, and we also have our first international retail store, where members can come into the facility and purchase bands, accessories, and apparel, and really feel the physical nature of the brand. We’ve always had a big focus on design and aesthetics, and I think that really comes through in this space,” Ahmed added.

Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said the opening reflects Qatar’s ambitions to advance its knowledge-based, technology-driven economy. “The expanded presence of WHOOP will further advance sports technology, performance science and research collaboration in Qatar and the wider region,” he said.

The flagship store will offer the company’s full product portfolio, including WHOOP MG, WHOOP 5.0, apparel, and accessories. It will also introduce an in-person WHOOP Your Way experience, allowing customers to customize their bands by selecting from a range of textiles and premium metal finishes.

The Doha center establishes a permanent regional base for WHOOP, bringing together its commercial operations, scientific research, and consumer engagement under one roof.