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Dubai-founded movement education company Pinpoint Fitness has launched its digital Skills Library, a platform featuring 300 movement skills, video demonstrations, and personalized dashboards that allow families to track their children’s physical skill development.

Available exclusively to enrolled students and their families, the platform organizes the company’s movement curriculum across 10 progressive bands, connecting coached classes and in-person assessments with documented student achievements.

Through individual dashboards, parents can review the skills their children have mastered, track their current ranking, and identify the techniques required to advance to the next level. Each skill is accompanied by a video demonstration.

While the platform digitizes the curriculum and progress-tracking process, skill development and assessments remain in person. Students practice movements under the supervision of coaches and complete an assessment before progressing to the next band. Their achievements are subsequently recorded on the digital dashboard.

Pinpoint Fitness’s training framework covers seven movement categories: jumps, hurdles, runs and strides, vaults, upper-body swings, body rotation, and wall skills. The curriculum focuses on developing physical competence, coordination, control, and technical accuracy.

“Physical education deserves the same clarity and significance we expect from any academic subject. Our ambition is for children’s physical learning to follow a clearly defined curriculum, with achievements they can understand and take pride in. By bringing our 300 skills into one platform, we are giving families a shared view of what their child has achieved and a clear path towards what comes next,” said Samer Hijazi, Founder and Managing Director of Pinpoint Fitness.

The launch comes amid growing concerns about physical inactivity among children and adolescents globally.

According to a November 2026 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 240 million adolescents aged 11–17 worldwide had not reached 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity on any day in the preceding week.

In the UAE, the National Sports Strategy 2031 aims for more than 71% of the population to adopt an active lifestyle.

Pinpoint Fitness’s digital platform is designed to complement physical training rather than replace it, using technology to help families understand and monitor the learning outcomes of regular exercise.

Founded in Dubai in 2018, Pinpoint Fitness specializes in structured, obstacle-based physical training for children and young people, including neurodiverse learners.

The company has since expanded its operations to Abu Dhabi and Nairobi, Kenya. While its complete digital Skills Library is available to enrolled families, selected skill demonstrations are also publicly accessible.