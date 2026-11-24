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Image courtesy Emirates Islamic / dubizzle Cars

Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE and dubizzle Cars have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce exclusive benefits for Emirates Islamic customers looking to buy or sell vehicles in the UAE

Under the agreement, customers will receive a 15% discount on dubizzle Cars’ standard and advanced pre-purchase vehicle inspections. The standard inspection includes a 120-point check, while the advanced inspection covers 240 points. Both are conducted by certified mechanics and include convenient doorstep service and a detailed digital report outlining the vehicle’s condition and highlighting potential issues, helping buyers make more informed purchasing decisions.

Those financing their vehicles through Emirates Islamic will also benefit from preferential rates on vehicle evaluations, giving them a clearer understanding of a vehicle’s market value.

For customers looking to sell, dubizzle Cars’ managed selling service offers a hassle-free experience with no upfront cost and a fee payable only once the car is sold. Dubizzle handles the entire process, including vehicle inspection, 360° photography, buyer checks, test drives, ownership transfer and payment, making it easier for sellers to bring their vehicles to market with confidence.

The partnership also facilitates access to Emirates Islamic’s Shariah-compliant auto financing solutions, with both organizations working together to connect customers with relevant financing and vehicle services based on their needs.

“Our partnership with dubizzle Cars brings together convenient vehicle services and access to Shariah-compliant auto financing, while offering our customers valuable savings and greater peace of mind,” Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said. “We look forward to working together to deliver a smoother and more transparent experience for our customers.”

Hossein Rafatnejad, Commercial Director at dubizzle Cars, added: “Buying or selling a car is a significant decision, and having access to reliable information and the right services can make a real difference. At dubizzle Cars, our focus has always been on making this process simpler, more transparent and convenient for our customers. Through our partnership with Emirates Islamic, we are making our inspection, bank evaluation and managed selling services more accessible, while giving customers greater confidence and peace of mind throughout the process.”

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two organizations, including referrals between the parties, to help connect customers with relevant financing and vehicle services. All financing applications remain subject to Emirates Islamic’s assessment, eligibility requirements and approval.

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