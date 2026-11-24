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Global marketing and sales company Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) has announced the formation of Omnicom MENA, bringing its operations across the Middle East and North Africa under a unified regional leadership and operating structure.

Ghassan Harfouche, who led the Middle East Communications Network (MCN) for more than 15 years, has been appointed Group CEO of Omnicom MENA.

Elda Choucair will serve as CEO of Omnicom Media MENA, while Reda Raad will serve as CEO of Omnicom Advertising MENA.

The three executives will join the newly formed Omnicom MENA Executive Board, alongside Omnicom Chairman and CEO John Wren, Omnicom Media Global CEO Florian Adamski, Omnicom Media EMEA CEO Dan Clays, and Omnicom Advertising Global CEO Andrew Robertson.

Representing more than 3,500 employees across 14 markets, Omnicom MENA will bring together capabilities across media, advertising, public relations, consulting, data, and technology.

The unified structure aims to strengthen collaboration across its agency networks, improve knowledge sharing, and accelerate the development and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven solutions.

Under the new structure, Omnicom Media MENA, led by Choucair, will bring together UM, OMD, PHD, Hearts United, and Initiative, forming what the company describes as the region’s largest media network.Meanwhile, Omnicom Advertising MENA, led by Raad, will unite three established creative agency networks: Impact BBDO, McCann, and TBWA\Raad.

The group’s regional public relations operations, comprising Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard, and Portland, will be led by Ziad Hasbani.

Karim Slim will oversee Omnicom’s Data & Tech operations in MENA, including Precision Marketing and Acxiom, while Mohamad Haidar will serve as CFO of Omnicom MENA.

“This new structure brings together exceptional leadership, talent and capabilities to create a stronger, more connected Omnicom across the region,” said John Wren, Omnicom’s Chairman and CEO. “Ghassan’s experience leading MCN gives him the insight and credibility to connect our capabilities and strengthen our client partnerships. Together with Elda’s deep media expertise and outstanding leadership, Reda’s creative vision, and the rest of the management team, we have a formidable, unified leadership group that will be instrumental in shaping our next chapter of growth.”

The restructuring is intended to provide regional and international clients with access to a broader range of services across Omnicom’s agency portfolio while creating opportunities for collaboration and professional development among employees.

“Our goal is to build a more agile and collaborative organization that creates new opportunities in the region,” said Harfouche.

“By connecting our strong talent and capabilities, we can give clients access to the expertise they need to drive business outcomes. For our people, the new structure creates broader opportunities to work across disciplines and grow their careers.”

The formation of Omnicom MENA builds on the group’s global Connected Capabilities strategy, which integrates its agency brands and expertise through Omni, its proprietary data and identity platform, across disciplines including media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, healthcare, public relations, and branding