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Dubai Customs has expanded its services internationally through Dubai Hub in London, allowing companies and investors to submit and track selected customs requests from outside the UAE.

Dubai Customs and Al Burj Holding, the operator of Dubai Hub, signed the agreement at the center in London. It allows customers to submit requests for selected customs services through channels connected to Dubai Customs’ approved systems. Specialized teams in Dubai will help process the requests.

“Dubai Hub in London is a practical extension of Dubai’s economic reach into one of the world’s leading financial and commercial centers,” said Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. “It enables investors to access Dubai’s services directly from their own markets, strengthening the confidence of the international business community and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for companies seeking growth and expansion.”

The services are intended for British and international companies entering the Dubai market or expanding their trade, import, export and logistics operations. Through Dubai Hub, they can access customs services and guidance while still in London, helping them prepare requirements and follow up on procedures before establishing or expanding operations in the emirate.

“The center enables those seeking to establish businesses, expand their investments or relocate to Dubai to prepare their requirements and follow up on procedures before arriving in the emirate,” said Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of Al Burj Holding. “It also serves customers with existing business interests in Dubai. By understanding regulations, customer needs and cultural differences, we work to build trust and deliver services that offer greater clarity and ease of access.”

The partnership comes amid growing trade and economic ties between the UAE and the United Kingdom. Dubai Hub is the first center outside the UAE to bring Dubai government and private sector services under one roof. Dubai Chambers oversees the center and coordinates participating entities, while Al Burj Holding manages and operates it.

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