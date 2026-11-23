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Saudi Arabia-headquartered fintech platform Tamara has secured US$400 million in asset-backed financing (ABF) commitments from Japan’s MUFG Bank and Standard Chartered, strengthening its funding capabilities as it expands its financial services across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC.

The agreements comprise a SAR749 million (approximately $200 million) facility from MUFG Bank, part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and a further $200 million expansion of Tamara’s existing US dollar-denominated financing facility with Standard Chartered.

According to the company, the MUFG transaction marks the first time an international bank has provided Saudi riyal-denominated securitization funding to a fintech company in the region.

The agreement also draws on MUFG’s Shariah-compliant financing capabilities and its international banking network, allowing Tamara to access institutional funding denominated in Saudi riyals.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered’s additional $200 million commitment expands Tamara’s existing asset-backed financing arrangements and creates opportunities for further collaboration in cash management, debt capital markets, and other financial services.

Image courtesy Tamara

“The commitment from MUFG and Standard Chartered reflects the strength of Tamara’s business model and growing international trust in the region’s financial services market,” Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, co-founder and CEO of Tamara, said. “Together, these partnerships reinforce our funding capabilities and support our ambition to bring more innovative, flexible financial solutions to consumers across the Kingdom and the wider region.”

Founded in Saudi Arabia, Tamara currently serves more than 26 million customers and over 160,000 partner merchants across sectors including retail, travel, education, and healthcare.

The company is backed by investors including Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and SNB Capital.

The new financing arrangements are expected to support Tamara’s expansion and diversification of its financial products while strengthening its access to international institutional capital.

The agreements also align with Saudi Arabia’s Financial Sector Development Program under Vision 2030, which aims to expand access to financing, strengthen non-bank financial institutions, and develop alternative funding mechanisms.

The transactions reflect continued international banking interest in Saudi Arabia’s fintech sector as companies seek to expand their funding sources and develop financial services across the region.