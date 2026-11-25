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Singapore-headquartered global business services platform Ascentium has completed the acquisition of Statura, an independent provider of cross-border private client and trust services with offices in London, Dubai, Milan, Tirana, and Bahrain.

The acquisition expands Ascentium’s global footprint to 61 cities across 29 markets, strengthening its private client capabilities across Europe and the Middle East. The group already has an established presence in the UAE through Virtuzone and Clara, alongside its fiduciary services operations in London.

The transaction forms part of Ascentium’s strategy to expand its presence across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe as ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) increasingly diversify their wealth and business interests across multiple jurisdictions.

Statura specializes in international tax advisory, accounting, corporate and trust administration, and multi-family office services. Its acquisition will expand Ascentium’s capabilities in wealth structuring, succession planning, international business expansion, and cross-border tax compliance.

Statura will continue to operate under the leadership of Managing Partner Donatello Pirlo and his team, maintaining continuity of service while gaining access to Ascentium’s international network and resources.

“Our client relationships are built on trust, continuity and a consistently high standard of service, often over many years and across generations. Joining Ascentium gives us the reach and resources to serve our clients’ cross-border needs more fully, while preserving the personal approach they value,” said Pirlo.

Lennard Yong, Founding Management and Group CEO of Ascentium, added, “Donatello and I have known each other for many years, so welcoming Statura to Ascentium feels natural. Donatello, Guido, Paolo and their team have built something rare, which aligns with our growth ambitions. Anchoring our private client business in Europe and the Middle East is a deliberate step in our long-term strategy, and we are proud to have the team with us. We will back them with the resources to keep doing what they do best.”

Ross Munro, CEO of Ascentium Fiduciary, Funds & Private Client, said, “Statura brings a deep bench of private client expertise in Europe and the Middle East that complements and enhances the global platform we have built. They are a strong fit for our business, and together we offer clients seamless support wherever their lives and businesses take them. We look forward to working with the team.”

Ascentium serves more than 65,000 client entities across diverse industries and employs over 3,000 professionals globally. Its services span corporate services, finance and accounting, fund administration, human resources, private client services, and fiduciary and trust services.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed in the announcement.