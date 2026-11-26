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Manpreet Gill

The turn of the year always carries a quiet sense of transition, inviting us to take stock of what worked and what didn’t before stepping into potentially unfamiliar territory. As we look ahead to 2027, the investment landscape is shifting in ways that demand fresh thinking.

After several years in which equities delivered remarkable annualized returns of around 20%, that momentum is now being challenged by three forces that hold the potential to reshape how markets could behave next year: (i) the higher starting level of bond yields, (ii) the evolving tension between capital expenditure (capex) discipline and strong earnings growth within the artificial intelligence (AI) trade and (iii) the mix of upward and downward pressures on inflation from geopolitics and the growth cycle itself.



To understand why these three forces matter so much right now, it helps to look back at how differently asset classes have behaved this year.

Reviewing 2026 – a year of divergence

Since the end of 2022, the S&P500 Index has delivered close to 20% annualized returns, well above its usual long-term pace. H1 2026 reflected an extension of this extraordinarily bullish trend in equities, but H2 has been more circumspect given tepid returns.

In contrast, bonds have suffered negative returns over the year as a near-one-percentage-point climb in the US 10-year government bond yield pushed bond prices lower. The same surge in bond yields and a stronger US dollar also caught gold investors off guard, reversing the metal’s early-year momentum as a consensus safe haven and pushing it down by roughly 11%.

This uneven performance leaves investors facing a critical question: is this merely a pause in the risk asset rally or the start of a new market environment? As our investment committee meets to consider our own views for 2027, each of these three factors heavily influences our discussions.

Factor 1: The challenge from higher bond yields

After having risen nearly 1% year to date, the US 10-year government bond yield has helped bonds reassert themselves as a more formidable competitor to equities than in recent years, especially as equity returns moderate from their post-2022 pace. For investors, this creates the opportunity to capture attractive returns from a wider set of asset classes rather than relying on equities alone.

For the broader economic and equity market outlook, though, higher yields also pose the challenge of raising the cost of capital. While we believe the current level of bond yields is unlikely to derail economic growth – indeed, we see room for the Fed to raise rates a little further while still maintaining a solid growth outlook – elevated yields are likely to sharpen the debate around the expected returns on debt-funded investments and the risks to public finances.

Importantly, this is not purely a US-centric conversation alone given pressures in Europe. Emerging disinflationary pressures could limit how far bond yields rise, but Japan remains an exception given its relatively higher wage growth rate and lower interest rate starting point.

Factor 2: AI capex scrutiny meets strong earnings growth

AI continues to dominate the market narrative, but the terms of engagement are shifting. The early phase – where markets rewarded AI-adjacent companies almost unconditionally – is giving way to a more demanding environment in which investors are scrutinizing whether the striking headline capex is likely to deliver a commensurate return. This scrutiny is at risk of intensifying as a rising share of this capex is financed by debt facing higher yields. At the same time, actual and expected AI sector earnings growth remains at exceptional levels, supporting the view of further strong returns.

The tension between these two forces – investor scrutiny of capex and structurally high earnings growth – will define how the AI sector trends in 2027 across both returns and the volatility experienced along the way.

Factor 3: Oil and growth as inflation drivers

With 2026 drawing to a close, inflation still has not been vanquished. Energy prices, shaped by ongoing geopolitical conflicts, remain a persistent risk to price levels. Improving crude oil supply has helped ease these pressures recently, offering room for optimism, but we remain cognizant that global inventories remain low, refining capacity remains under pressure and geopolitical flashpoints – as 2026 vividly illustrated – can shift the supply picture overnight.

Beyond energy prices, a more constructive economic growth outlook carries its own inflationary costs. We consider several scenarios as part of our investment process, but a scenario involving strong growth poses the risk of placing upward pressure on wages, which, in turn, can cause inflation to be stickier than expected. Such a scenario would likely force central banks to respond by raising rates further than we currently expect, creating a challenging environment for both equity and bond markets.

Positioning for 2027 – balance and broaden

Even as our investment committee debates the appropriate investment stance for 2027, one conviction stands out – the importance of a well-balanced portfolio as we step into the new year.

Our November 2026 Global Market Outlook, ‘Transitioning to mid-cycle’, reflected these crosscurrents. At a broad level, we advocate a more balanced allocation between stocks and bonds – remaining constructive on equities given resilient earnings, while rebuilding bond exposure as a source of income and increasingly attractive returns.

Within equities, we emphasize greater sector diversification. Exposure to the technology sector and the AI theme would have served portfolios well in 2026, but rising scrutiny of the sector means we would avoid excessive concentration today. While we remain positive on technology, several other sectors can complement it. The financial sector, for example, stands to benefit from higher bond yields and resilient credit conditions, while the materials sector offers exposure to commodity cycles and infrastructure investments. Healthcare provides defensive earnings and a degree of insulation from both the rate cycle and the technology rotation.



In short, heading into 2027, balance and breadth remain the name of the game.

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