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As artificial intelligence, blockchain and high-performance computing reshape the global digital economy, UAE-based BitHash Limited is positioning itself at the intersection of institutional Bitcoin mining and next-generation AI infrastructure.

Led by Founder and CEO Abdulaziz Osman, BitHash is pursuing expansion across the UAE and United States, while targeting a proposed 250-megawatt AI data center development in Oman in 2030. The company’s strategy combines high-density GPU colocation, ASIC mining infrastructure, cooling engineering and turnkey project delivery under a broader institutional infrastructure platform.

Two decades of technology entrepreneurship

Osman’s career spans approximately two decades across information technology, business development, management and blockchain-related infrastructure. His early experience with mining economics and equipment operations shaped a belief that durable value would come from reliable power, effective cooling, disciplined management and long-term infrastructure investment.

BitHash has evolved from a mining-focused venture into a provider of hardware procurement, hosting, facility development, maintenance and emerging enterprise compute services. Its leadership approach emphasizes operational transparency, commercial discipline and the ability to execute projects at institutional scale.

AI colocation designed for the hyperscale era

BitHash is expanding its enterprise colocation proposition for AI infrastructure providers, hyperscalers, GPU cloud operators and enterprises requiring power-dense computing environments. Its service scope encompasses facility sourcing and planning, rack and power design, air- and liquid-cooling options, connectivity coordination, deployment and ongoing operations.

Its enterprise offering considers NVIDIA-based platforms and Supermicro server architectures, including advanced B200, B300, GB200 and GB300 deployments. Actual readiness, rack densities, certifications, redundancy and service levels remain subject to site-specific engineering, due diligence and contract confirmation.

The company aims to address a critical customer requirement: securing suitable capacity and translating it into a fully managed, commercially viable compute environment.

Learn more: https://www.bithash.ae/services/enterprise-colocation

New mining sites in the UAE and United States

Bitcoin mining remains a core pillar of the company’s strategy. BitHash is pursuing additional air-cooled and hydro-cooled mining capacity in the UAE and United States, with a focus on power availability, suitable sites, modular deployment and long-term operating economics.

Its offering is designed for family offices, professional miners and institutional investors seeking predictable infrastructure arrangements and dedicated operational support. Expansion opportunities should be distinguished from commissioned facilities until construction, power and deployment milestones are confirmed.

Oman 2030: a proposed 250MW AI data center

An important element of the long-term roadmap is a proposed 250MW AI data center project in the Sultanate of Oman, targeting a 2030 launch. Conceived as a phased, institutional-scale development, the project would seek to serve hyperscale AI, high-performance computing and enterprise compute customers.

A project of this scale would require extensive land, grid, cooling, fiber, financing, customer commitment and regulatory planning. The 2030 date represents a target, not a confirmed commissioning commitment; execution remains contingent on feasibility, approvals, financing and commercial agreements.

A redesigned digital platform and ASIC repair center

BitHash has launched a refreshed website that brings together ASIC hardware procurement, hosting, cloud hashrate services, mining tools, enterprise colocation and turnkey infrastructure solutions. The digital platform is designed to make equipment discovery, specification comparisons and engagement with the company more straightforward for investors and operators.

The company is also expanding ASIC diagnostics and repair services across major hardware families, including BITMAIN Antminer, WhatsMiner and other supported ASIC models. Planned and offered services include hashboard diagnostics, component-level repair, power-supply servicing, firmware troubleshooting and preventive maintenance, subject to model and parts availability.

Turnkey infrastructure for long-term institutional investors

For investors seeking long-term exposure to Bitcoin mining, BitHash offers an integrated turnkey model: feasibility studies, land and electricity coordination, facility design, hardware procurement, hydro or air cooling, commissioning, monitoring and operational management.

This approach is intended to reduce the complexity of independently assembling a mining operation while making capital expenditure, operating costs, service obligations and technical responsibilities more transparent. Mining returns remain exposed to Bitcoin price, network difficulty, equipment efficiency and electricity costs; infrastructure professionalism does not eliminate investment risk.

One infrastructure vision, two evolving markets

Bitcoin mining and AI compute have distinct commercial and technical requirements, yet both depend on reliable electricity, suitable land, cooling, network connectivity and effective operations. BitHash’s strategy is to leverage its infrastructure experience while building the specialized partnerships and engineering capabilities needed for enterprise AI workloads.

For Osman, the transition reflects a longer-term entrepreneurial ambition: connecting institutional capital with the physical foundations of the digital economy. From mining sites in the UAE and United States to a proposed hyperscale development in Oman, BitHash is seeking to participate in the next generation of global computing infrastructure.

About BitHash Limited

BitHash Limited is a UAE-based digital infrastructure company offering institutional Bitcoin mining, ASIC procurement, air- and hydro-cooled hosting, turnkey mining facilities, ASIC repair and enterprise AI/HPC colocation solutions.

For company information, visit: https://www.bithash.ae

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Email: Info@bithash.ae

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