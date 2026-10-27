Anthropic Files for Nasdaq IPO

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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei

San Francisco-based AI company Anthropic has formally started its journey to the public markets.

On October 26, Anthropic, PBC filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

The company plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker “ANT”, and has not yet set the number of shares to be offered or the price range. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are named as the contacts for the preliminary prospectus. The public filing follows a draft S-1 that Anthropic submitted confidentially to the SEC on June 1, 2026.

The company revenue of US$16.29 billion in the first half of 2026, up from US$1.16 billion a year earlier. It posted operating income of US$974 million in the second quarter, but a net loss of US$80.7 billion for the half, US$72.4 billion of which stemmed from fair-value changes on convertible notes and similar instruments.

Under its governance structure, a Founder LLC made up of the seven co-founders, including CEO Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei, will hold 50.1% of voting power, while a Long-Term Benefit Trust generally elects a board majority. The co-founders have also pledged 80% of their personal Anthropic equity to charity.

Anthropic was last valued at US$965 billion in a US$65 billion round in May. Reportedly, the company is aiming to list in the week of November 16, potentially raising US$100 billion or more at a US$1.5 trillion to US$2 trillion valuation, though timing could change.

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