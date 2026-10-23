Apparel Group Launches AI-Powered Fashion Shopping App AIVI Across GCC

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Apparel Group, the UAE-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, has launched AIVI, an AI-powered shopping app designed to provide personalized product recommendations, virtual try-on capabilities and integrated loyalty rewards across six GCC markets.

Available in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, the platform provides access to more than 200,000 fashion and lifestyle products and is aimed at a customer base of over 15 million across the region.

AIVI combines artificial intelligence, customer data and e-commerce capabilities to help users discover products based on their preferences, previous purchases and search history.

Sima Ved, Founder and Chairwoman, Apparel Group

The app includes an AI-powered shopping assistant that responds to text and voice commands, allowing customers to request outfit suggestions for specific occasions, styling recommendations and complementary fashion accessories.

It also features a virtual try-on function, enabling users to upload an existing photograph or take one through the app to preview how selected clothing items may look before purchasing them.

Neeraj Teckchandani, Group CEO of Apparel Group, said: “AIVI marks a defining milestone in Apparel Group’s journey. Over the years, we have built an extensive network of stores and brands, alongside a deep understanding of consumers across the region. Today, AIVI brings these strengths together with artificial intelligence, data and technology to deliver a new generation of retail that is smarter, more connected and designed around the individual needs of every customer.”

The platform also integrates Club AIVI, previously known as Club Apparel, the group’s loyalty program.

The program covers a network of more than 2,600 stores and over 85 international brands across 14 countries, allowing customers to earn and redeem rewards on eligible purchases made online, in physical stores and at food and beverage outlets.

Existing Club Apparel members can continue accessing their accounts through the new platform without additional registration. AIVI also offers delivery services, with selected products eligible for delivery within 60 minutes in the UAE and 90 minutes in other GCC markets.

Vivek Rajukumar, CEO of AIVI, said: “Shopping is, at its heart, a human experience with a unique sense of enjoyment. What we set out to build with AIVI is not simply an e-commerce platform, but an intelligent companion that understands customers, knows their tastes and recommends what suits them before they even ask. We believe that when technology is used in the right way, it does not take away the joy of shopping; it elevates it to a whole new level.”

As part of the launch, AIVI also released an original song, “Own Your Vibe (3ala Jawwak),” featuring Saudi singer Zena Emad and Indian rapper Karma. The multilingual track, featuring Arabic, Hindi and English, is distributed by Warner Music MENA and accompanied by a music video and digital campaign.

AIVI is available for download on iOS and Android across all six GCC markets.