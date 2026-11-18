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In an increasingly competitive business environment, where brands are constantly competing for attention, visibility alone is no longer enough to establish lasting influence. For Shahriyar Ali Contractor, a Dubai-born marketing and media professional and Chief Growth Officer at CredibilityX Media, the distinction between being recognised and being trusted has become central to his approach to brand building. Having worked across technology, telecommunications, automotive, international trade, government initiatives, and luxury real estate, Contractor has developed a perspective that connects traditional marketing principles with modern reputation management. His philosophy is straightforward: while marketing creates awareness, credibility is what transforms that awareness into meaningful business opportunities.

Contractor’s professional journey began at the age of 19, when he joined IBM as a performance marketing intern. The experience provided an early introduction to digital advertising, campaign measurement, and the importance of understanding consumer behaviour through data. After spending a year at IBM, he transitioned into traditional media, working on advertising campaigns for telecommunications company Etisalat across outdoor billboards, cinema advertising, newspapers, radio, and in-flight media. This combination of digital performance marketing and offline advertising gave him an understanding of how brands communicate with audiences across different touchpoints, establishing the foundation for his later work in integrated media strategy and brand positioning.

His career subsequently progressed into the automotive sector, where he worked on media planning and strategy for Volkswagen Group brands, including Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Bentley. Covering approximately 17 to 18 markets across the Middle East, North Africa, and India, his responsibilities involved developing digital and offline media strategies, identifying suitable advertising channels, and planning placements for different consumer segments. Working across multiple countries and premium automotive brands reinforced the importance of understanding regional differences while maintaining a consistent brand identity. For Contractor, this experience demonstrated that effective marketing is not simply about advertising budgets or campaign reach, but about delivering the right message to the right audience in a way that strengthens brand perception.

Having worked with internationally recognised brands, Contractor wanted to experience the demands of entrepreneurship firsthand. He established a foodstuff import and trading business supplying saffron and pistachios to clients in all industries from Aviation, Hospitality, major supermarkets and hypermarkets across the GCC, and on ecommerce platforms. Over three years, he managed marketing, digital strategy, business development, retail relationships and B2B negotiations. The experience changed how he evaluated marketing: beyond impressions and engagement, he prioritised customer acquisition, repeat business and sustainable revenue. It reinforced his belief that visibility attracts attention, while credibility and execution create lasting commercial value.

Following his entrepreneurial venture, Contractor returned to the agency environment, working on creative and strategic initiatives involving Abu Dhabi’s Department of Government Enablement, including TAMM and Mawaheb, alongside projects involving Al-Futtaim and SHAMAL Holding. His exposure to government-related communications, corporate brands, and premium real estate further strengthened his understanding of how different industries approach public perception and reputation. Across these experiences, one principle became increasingly clear: businesses may operate in entirely different sectors, but their ability to earn customer confidence remains fundamental to sustainable growth. This understanding eventually shaped his transition towards strategic media, personal branding, and reputation management.

Today, as Chief Growth Officer at CredibilityX Media, Contractor focuses on helping entrepreneurs, executives, and organisations strengthen their public positioning through targeted media exposure. What attracted him to the company was its founder’s vision of creating a platform that allows businesses to identify publication opportunities according to their geographical priorities and branding objectives. With a network of approximately 1,700+ publications spanning 90 countries, CredibilityX provides access to media opportunities across different markets and industries. Contractor believes that effective public relations should move beyond securing isolated articles and instead form part of a broader strategy that connects media visibility, search discoverability, and long-term reputation development.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about public relations is that getting featured in a publication automatically means you’ve built a strong brand. In reality, the publication is only one part of the equation. What matters is where that coverage appears, whether it reaches your intended audience, and how it contributes to your overall digital reputation,” Contractor explains. He believes that editorial features can serve as long-term digital assets, particularly when they address relevant industry topics, communicate genuine expertise, and remain accessible through search engines. For entrepreneurs and executives, this approach can help establish a more consistent professional identity across the digital platforms where potential customers, investors, and business partners conduct their research.

A recent client campaign involving a Dubai-based nursery illustrates this approach. Operating in a competitive early childhood education market, the business sought to strengthen its online presence and improve its discoverability among parents researching nursery options. Through strategic content development and targeted keyword positioning, CredibilityX secured coverage in one of the top publications in the UAE. According to Contractor, the resulting article subsequently appeared on the first page of Google for a relevant nursery-related search, without the use of Google Ads or Meta ads to promote the placement. Although organic search rankings can fluctuate, the outcome demonstrated how relevant editorial coverage can contribute to a business’s digital visibility beyond the initial publication date.

Contractor also believes the rapid development of artificial intelligence is changing how businesses should approach their online reputation. While Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) remains important for traditional search visibility, Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) are becoming increasingly relevant as consumers use AI-powered platforms to research companies, compare services, and discover industry experts. In this environment, clear information, consistent brand messaging, credible third-party references, and authoritative content can help improve how a business is understood and represented online. However, he emphasises that no publication or optimisation strategy can guarantee inclusion in AI-generated answers. Instead, brands should focus on developing a trustworthy digital footprint that supports discoverability across multiple channels.

Looking ahead, Contractor’s ambition is to contribute to the international growth of Middle Eastern businesses by helping regional entrepreneurs and organisations establish a stronger presence in global markets. One of his objectives is to support the expansion of CredibilityX Media’s publication network from approximately 1,700 to 2,500 outlets worldwide, creating more opportunities for brands to reach audiences beyond their immediate geographical markets. He believes that the Middle East’s expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem presents significant opportunities for businesses that can communicate their expertise effectively and build credible international reputations.

Reflecting on his own journey, Contractor encourages young entrepreneurs and marketing professionals to prioritise consistency and specialisation over attempting to master every discipline simultaneously. “Find a skill you’re genuinely good at and commit to developing it. Even dedicating 30 minutes every day to improving that skill can make an enormous difference over time. I’ve worked across several industries, but marketing, strategic positioning, and business growth have always remained my core strengths.” For Contractor, the future of branding will continue to evolve alongside technology, but its underlying principles remain unchanged. Visibility may introduce a brand to the world, but credibility determines whether people choose to trust it.