Getting Featured in Media While Building a Brand

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Every brand has a story, expertise, or an offering worth knowing about. But all too often, brand leaders aren’t sure how to get their stories out to the public. Rampage Media is a marketing and PR agency that helps entrepreneurs, professionals, creators, and businesses get featured in media publications to build their public persona and fuel business growth.

How a Marketing and PR Agency Can Help Brands Get Noticed

With a saturated media landscape, it’s harder than ever for brands to secure the media coverage they need to reach their audiences. That’s why PR firms like Rampage Media have a dedicated process to put brands in front of the public in positive, memorable ways, such as:

Showcasing a story: Media features provide space to explain a founder’s journey, a professional’s expertise, or the purpose behind a business.

Media features provide space to explain a founder’s journey, a professional’s expertise, or the purpose behind a business. Building a personal brand: Coverage can help individuals communicate their perspective and become more recognizable in their field.

Coverage can help individuals communicate their perspective and become more recognizable in their field. Increasing brand awareness: Placement in a prominent, relevant publication can introduce a brand to potential customers and partners.

Placement in a prominent, relevant publication can introduce a brand to potential customers and partners. Communicating value: A well-developed feature can explain what a product or service does, who it serves, and what makes it distinctive.

A well-developed feature can explain what a product or service does, who it serves, and what makes it distinctive. Supporting customer confidence: Useful coverage gives prospects additional information to consider when researching a business.

Useful coverage gives prospects additional information to consider when researching a business. Supporting sales: Brands can use coverage in sales conversations to explain their offering and address questions during the buying process.

Brands can use coverage in sales conversations to explain their offering and address questions during the buying process. Generating interest and inquiries: Relevant readership and a clear call to action can encourage people to visit a website or contact the business.

Relevant readership and a clear call to action can encourage people to visit a website or contact the business. Extending marketing value: Published features can be shared through websites, social media, email campaigns, and presentations, subject to publication usage terms.

Published features can be shared through websites, social media, email campaigns, and presentations, subject to publication usage terms. Opening new opportunities: Greater visibility may help attract collaborators, business partners, podcast invitations, and other professional connections.

Why Hire A Marketing and PR Agency

Building a business or personal brand takes hard work. A business may have a great product, a helpful service, or years of experience, but getting people to notice it can still be a challenge. People need to know more than a business’ name and tagline.

Rampage Media works with entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses to explain their work, highlight their achievements, and share their experiences through media publications. Their mission is to build a public presence for each client to show their value.

How Rampage Media Makes Media Coverage Stress-Free

For business owners, choosing a publication, understanding media placement costs, and deciding what to say about their brands can feel confusing. Rampage Media employs a several-step approach to make the process stress-free for clients. The firm provides publication options, explains pricing, and communicates directly with clients so they understand what to expect. They coordinate the process from developing the story to arranging its publication, helping clients present their stories without the stress.

Clients review their content before it is published, giving them the chance to check the details and make sure the story reflects their brand. Once their feature is published, they receive a live link they can share with customers, partners, and their wider audience.

Easy-to-understand upfront pricing makes the process even easier. Rampage Media’s website lists more than 1,000 publication options and a written placement guarantee, with an equivalent alternative or full refund if the selected placement cannot be completed.

Does a Business Need To Hire A PR Firm?

Any business can benefit from hiring a PR firm. Rampage Media serves all types of entrepreneurs, including consultants, coaches, speakers, e-commerce businesses, agencies, SaaS companies, and other growing brands. For more information, visit the Rampage Media website today.