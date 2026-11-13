Dubai Silicon Oasis Unveils Agenda and Speakers for DOERS Summit Dubai 2026

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Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) has unveiled the agenda and speaker line-up for DOERS Summit Dubai 2026. The second edition takes place this week from 25 to 26 November at Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Held under the theme “Where Doers and Investors Build What’s Next”, this year’s programme will move beyond technology trends to the decisions that determine whether companies grow, how they raise capital, enter new markets, win corporate customers and scale across borders.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, will deliver the opening keynote on 25 November, followed by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ. Furthermore, more than 100 speakers include leaders from Meta, Intel, Nvidia, IBM, Salesforce, Spotify, Bosch, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Carta. Confirmed voices include Fares Akkad – Regional Director for Meta across the Middle East and Africa, Pavlos Konstas – AI Strategy and Adaptation Leader for IBM; Marwen Messaoud – Director of Growth at Spotify; Yana El Dirani – Managing Director of Endeavor; Yousof Alsatom – Head of Bosch Innovation Campus; Manish Maheshwari, MD of Stripe; Pedro Santos Vieira – Partner at 500 Global; and many more.

The opening day focuses on how companies are financed in a changing market. Sessions will examine where Western venture capital meets Gulf capital, financing options beyond venture, and the choice many founders now face between raising and extending runway. Further sessions cover artificial intelligence, semiconductors, autonomous mobility, digital payments and Dubai’s role in global innovation.

The second day turns to international expansion. Sessions draw on lessons from hypergrowth AI companies, the commercialisation of Deep Tech, and how to build the GCC into a primary growth market. Other discussions will cover robotics, climate technology, digital infrastructure, health technology, longevity, gaming and creative technology.

Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said: “The return of DOERS Summit Dubai reflects the strength of Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and its ability to bring founders, investors and technology leaders together around opportunities for growth. At Dubai Silicon Oasis, we continue to provide an environment that enables entrepreneurs and high-growth companies to connect with investors, expertise, access global markets, and partnerships they need to develop their ideas, test new technologies and expand their businesses. The summit builds on this role by creating opportunities for investment and international collaboration, supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s objectives to attract talent and capital and advance a knowledge-based economy.”

Stylianos Lambrou, Founder and CEO of The Doers Company, said: “We are pleased to bring DOERS Summit back to Dubai for its second edition, building on the momentum of its inaugural event in the region. Dubai has emerged as a leading global destination for entrepreneurship, innovation and investment, providing a strong platform for dialogue on the forces shaping the future of business and technology. Through this year’s summit, we aim to focus on how emerging technologies, investment trends and global economic shifts are creating new opportunities for businesses, while highlighting Dubai’s role in enabling innovation and supporting the development of globally competitive businesses.”

A central feature of the summit will be DOERS Pitch, which will connect emerging and scaling companies with investors through curated startup presentations and live investor engagement. Participating companies will showcase their business models, growth ambitions and expansion plans while investors will have the opportunity to assess their commercial potential and readiness to scale.

Beyond the stages, attendees can explore a dedicated outdoor exhibition running throughout both days of the summit. It brings together the latest emerging technologies, live demonstrations and interactive activations from innovators shaping the future of the digital economy.

Another highlight includes ‘Voice of the Oasis’ – a 24-hour voice AI Hackathon, with Doers Summit Technology Partner ElevenLabs, where developers will take real service challenges from DSO and turn them into working voice agents for the district’s businesses, residents and visitors. Teams will tackle various global challenges aimed at transforming customer experience. ElevenLabs engineers and mentors will be on site, and every participant will receive ElevenLabs credits.

DOERS Summit Dubai 2026 builds on the success of the summit’s inaugural Middle East event in 2025, which attracted more than 4,000 participants from 115 countries, including founders, investors and ecosystem leaders. This year’s programme is designed to further strengthen cross-border collaboration and unlock new opportunities for innovation-led growth.

For more information and the full summit agenda, visit www.doerssummit.com.