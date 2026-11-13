Etisalat UAE Unveils AI Marketing Hub to Help Small Businesses Automate Digital Advertising

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Etisalat

Etisalat UAE has launched AI Marketing Hub, an agentic AI-powered platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) plan, create, launch, and manage digital advertising campaigns through a single interface.

Developed in collaboration with AI advertising technology company Pixis, the self-service platform combines marketing strategy, content creation, campaign management, and performance optimization, targeting businesses that may lack dedicated marketing teams or external agency support.

Using agentic AI workflows, AI Marketing Hub can develop advertising strategies based on business objectives and budgets, generate image and video advertisements, and launch campaigns across platforms including Google Ads, Meta, and TikTok.

The platform also monitors campaign performance, automatically optimizes advertising activity, and provides real-time reporting and analytics to help businesses assess results and adjust their marketing strategies.

“For many SMBs, the challenge is having the time, resources and specialist capabilities needed to compete effectively across digital channels,” Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President – SMB, etisalat UAE, said. “AI Marketing Hub is designed to change that by bringing the entire digital marketing journey into one experience. By applying agentic AI to everyday marketing workflows, we are helping businesses act on marketing opportunities with greater speed and precision, while making smarter use of their budgets and focusing more of their time on growth.”

Pixis serves as the technology partner behind the platform, providing its front-end and back-end infrastructure. AI Marketing Hub has been developed exclusively for etisalat UAE business customers.

Hari Valiyath, Founder and Chief Business Officer, Pixis, added: “The real promise of agentic AI is not simply generating content or answering questions—it is helping businesses move from intent to action. AI Marketing Hub combines strategy, creative production, campaign execution and ongoing optimisation in one intelligent workflow, enabling UAE SMBs to market with the speed, discipline and data-driven decision-making traditionally available only to larger organisations.”

The launch comes amid growing demand for digital marketing tools among smaller businesses in the UAE.

According to the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, SMBs contribute more than 63% of the country’s non-oil GDP, with more than one million active business licenses held by SMBs nationwide.

Meanwhile, Mastercard’s 2026 SME Confidence Index found that 35% of UAE SMEs identified marketing and promotional support as an area that could accelerate their growth.

AI Marketing Hub will offer flexible subscription tiers, allowing businesses to select features based on their marketing requirements and expand their use of the platform as their operations grow.

The launch expands etisalat UAE’s portfolio of AI-powered business solutions and aligns with the UAE’s broader efforts to encourage the adoption of agentic AI technologies across the private sector.