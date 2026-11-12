UAE Banking Assets Rise 4% to AED5.815 Trillion in Q3 2026

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CBUAE

The gross assets of banks operating in the UAE rose 4% from the previous quarter to AED5.815 trillion during the third quarter of 2026, according to the Central Bank of the UAE’s (CBUAE) quarterly report. Assets were up 11.8% year-on-year (YoY).

Gross credit climbed 5.5% from the previous quarter to AED2.908 trillion and increased 17.3% YoY. Total bank deposits also rose 2.7% quarter-on-quarter to AED3.568 trillion, up 12% YoY.

Resident deposits rose 2.2% over the quarter to around AED3.25 trillion, while nonresident deposits increased 9.1% to AED317.9 billion. Deposits from government-related entities accounted for 1.4 percentage points of the quarterly growth in resident deposits, followed by private-sector deposits at 0.6 percentage points.

In September’s banking indicators, gross bank assets rose 1.3% to AED5.815 trillion month-on-month. Gross credit increased by AED36.7 billion, or 1.3% to AED2.908 trillion, as domestic credit rose 1.6% to around AED2.305 trillion.

Total bank deposits rose 0.9% from around AED3.535 trillion at the end of August to approximately AED3.568 trillion at the end of September. Resident deposits increased 0.6% to AED3.25 trillion, while nonresident deposits rose 4.1% to AED317.9 billion.

Deposits from government-related entities rose 9.6% to AED378.2 billion, while deposits from other financial corporations increased 7.2% to AED66.2 billion. Private-sector deposits held steady at AED2.345 trillion, and government-sector deposits were unchanged at AED460.4 billion.

Meanwhile in monetary developments during September, money supply aggregate M3 rose 1.2% in September to AED3.508 trillion. M2 increased 0.6% to more than AED2.938 trillion, while M1, which includes currency in circulation outside banks and monetary deposits, stood at AED1.022 trillion.

The monetary base stood at AED801.9 billion. Banks’ reserve balances with CBUAE rose 31.3% to AED304.7 billion, while the banks’ foreign assets reached AED956.2 billion at the end of September.

Bank transfers totaled about AED21.734 trillion in the first nine months of 2026. Banks transferred AED13.351 trillion, and customers transferred about AED8.383 trillion. More than 16.2 million checks worth over AED990.5 billion cleared during the period.

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