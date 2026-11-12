UAE Investment Minister to Investors: Look Beyond Your Comfort Zone and Accept Moderate Returns

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“A lot of investors tend to stay in a specific segment,” H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment United Arab Emirates, said. “We need to help our investors see that there are opportunities elsewhere. When there are softer markets, diversity in their portfolio is something that we need.”

Speaking at Bloomberg Invest Dubai, H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi said the UAE’s project pipeline is not slowing, and investors who stick to what they know risk missing out.

“I don’t see a slowdown in what we’re doing. I see more opportunities for investors. Bigger projects come into life. Maybe shifts from sectors to sectors,” he said, citing AI, logistics and air freight as areas of rapid growth. More projects are also emerging around energy, industry and public-private partnerships, he said.

His own top pick is robotics and autonomous technology. “As we want to unlock and create resilience in our economy, it’s not about creating more traffic for people,” he said. “It’s about creating more autonomous, more smart solutions, which requires robotics and technology to drive it.”

Investors should be patient, he cautioned. “It takes a little bit of time because a lot of these are testbed technologies. But to me, that is the leading edge.”

For those seeking a safer harbor, he said financial services remains “at the top of our top five” as the UAE builds a hub for family offices and companies. “Making a place that people can know their capital is safe, know that they have the laws of the land that protect them,” backed by “the right tax environment, the right incentives” and high-quality real estate.

Alsuwaidi said investors should not expect windfalls on government-backed projects. He acknowledged that “the world’s cost of capital is growing,” and that a 5-6% real estate yield no longer looks as attractive as it once did. Projects may need to be made “more lucrative and more interesting” for investors, he said, though that could raise their cost.

But he said a partnership with the government is a different proposition from a high-risk bet. “You’d accept that as high quality,” he said, suggesting investors could be “willing to take maybe a much more moderate return” of around 6%.

H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi framed his own standard simply. “If you can make a long-term, high single or low double with high certainty, I’d take that anyway,” he said. “I think people would like to make more money than us. All of us do.”