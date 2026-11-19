You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

shutterstock

Standard Chartered downgraded global equities from Overweight to Core (or neutral), citing near-term event risks and high earnings expectations, according to its November Global Market Outlook, presented by Manpreet Gill, Chief Investment Officer, Africa, Middle East and Europe, at a media roundtable.

“We now favor a more balanced stance between stocks and bonds,” the report says. It points to the US midterm elections, renewed geopolitical tensions and Brent crude above US$110 a barrel. The bank’s quantitative model score fell to -2, a level historically linked to flat to slightly negative equity returns.

The US and Asia ex-Japan remain Overweight, with the highest expected 2027 earnings growth among major regions. Within Asia, India was upgraded to Overweight for its domestically driven earnings and limited AI concentration, joining Taiwan.

Japan and Europe ex-UK are Core, the UK is Underweight, and ASEAN is Underweight. China and South Korea are Core.

On sectors, the bank favors technology, financials, materials and healthcare in the US, and financials in Europe ex-UK and Japan. It upgraded US healthcare and downgraded Europe ex-UK industrials to Neutral. It closed trades in global semiconductors, Taiwan, US communication services and global power and electrification, and opened ideas on US healthcare and MSCI Switzerland.

In fixed income, the 10-year US Treasury yield is in a range last seen in 2007. “Higher bond yields are improving the outlook for future returns,” the report says. Standard Chartered is Overweight emerging market USD government bonds and Underweight developed market government bonds. It holds investment-grade and high-yield corporates at Core and limits duration to three to seven years.

The bank remains Overweight gold, with price targets of US$4,350 an ounce in three months and US$4,700 in 12 months, citing emerging market central bank demand. It expects the Fed to raise rates twice more, to 4.25-4.50%, before cutting in the second half of 2027.

RELATED: MidChains Partners with Standard Chartered to Strengthen Institutional Digital Asset Services