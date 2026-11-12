MidChains Partners with Standard Chartered to Strengthen Institutional Digital Asset Services

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rola Abu Manneh, CEO, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan, Standard Chartered

UAE-based digital asset platform MidChains FZE has announced a strategic banking partnership with Standard Chartered to support its institutional digital asset services through fiat settlement, segregated client money accounts, and correspondent banking.

Under the agreement, Standard Chartered will provide banking infrastructure to support MidChains’ daily operations, facilitate settlements, and connect its digital asset services with traditional financial systems.

MidChains is licensed by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to provide broker-dealer services to retail, institutional, and qualified investors.

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan, Standard Chartered, said: “The UAE has established itself as one of the world’s leading regulatory environments for digital assets and a global centre for financial activity. That creates a strong setting for regulated digital asset firms and established financial institutions to work together. Our partnership with MidChains puts that opportunity into practice, with Standard Chartered providing the banking services that support its institutional activity, including fiat settlement, segregated client money accounts and correspondent banking.”

The partnership is intended to facilitate the movement of capital between traditional financial markets and digital asset platforms by providing institutional clients with access to established banking services.

Basil Al Askari, Chief Executive Officer, MidChains, added: “Institutional capital moves continuously between traditional and digital markets, and the infrastructure supporting that activity must keep pace. For institutional investors, digital asset services need to connect with the banking system that supports their wider activity. Our partnership with Standard Chartered brings that connection to MidChains’ institutional services, supporting clients as capital moves between traditional and digital markets.”

Headquartered in the UAE, MidChains has operated as a regulated digital asset company since 2019. Its services include institutional over-the-counter (OTC) execution, regulated fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat services, and stablecoin-enabled corporate treasury execution and cross-border settlement.

The company is backed by investors including Mubadala Investment Company, Lunate, MIAX Exchange Group, Brevan Howard, GSR, Emurgo, Dhabi Holdings, and Ava Labs.

The collaboration reflects growing efforts to integrate regulated digital asset services with traditional banking infrastructure in the UAE, particularly as financial institutions and digital asset companies seek to support institutional participation in the sector.