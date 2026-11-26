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H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

“In Ras Al Khaimah, we play our part in national strategies and share the UAE’s ambitions. We are not simply preparing the Emirate for the future. We are actively shaping the future of our Emirate through sustainable development that preserves its resources for generations to come,” said His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, as RAK Energy Summit 2026 opened today.

“What we build today, what we preserve and what we leave for future generations is the true measure of our progress,” he added in his welcome address.

Held under his patronage, the summit runs through November 27 at the RAK Expo Center under the theme “Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future.” It is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in partnership with Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE).

The first day focused on integrated energy ecosystems, covering renewable energy, future grids, energy security, natural hydrogen, the energy-water nexus and green finance. Keynotes were delivered by UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei and Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

EtihadWE announced a partnership with TAQA Water Solutions and Saur to develop the Al Hamra Independent Sewage Treatment Plant, which will initially serve more than 300,000 people in southern Ras Al Khaimah, including Al Hamra and Al Marjan Island. The plant will also supply recycled water for irrigation and other non-potable uses.

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality also signed MoUs with the Urban Planning & Design Institute of Shenzhen, the Shenzhen Institute of Building Research, Gotion and Huawei, covering sustainable urban development, energy and water efficiency, off-grid solar, EV charging and clean energy solutions.

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