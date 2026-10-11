Future 100 – 2025 Winner: MycoSphere

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Founded in 2022

Location: Dubai

Sector: Biotechnology

MycoSphere is a UAE-based biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of construction materials that are grown rather than extracted or conventionally manufactured. As the UAE’s first mycelium biomanufacturing venture, it transforms date-palm waste into high-performance biomaterials for interior and architectural applications.

Through proprietary formulations and a scalable growing process, MycoSphere creates acoustic and cladding panels designed to replace carbon-intensive, toxic, and non-recyclable products. Its material platform uniquely combines local waste valorization, low embodied carbon, circularity and design flexibility, turning an abundant regional waste stream into a new industrial resource.

The company has developed multiple construction applications with leading UAE partners and earned recognition through competitive innovation and industrial accelerator programs like MITDesignX, Make It In The Emirates Industrial Accelerator, and EGA Ramp-UP Accelerator. MycoSphere is now moving beyond breakthrough pilot projects towards commercial production, scaling a new generation of locally grown materials across the UAE and the wider MENA region.