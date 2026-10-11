Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Prop-AI

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Founders Ranime El Skaff, Founder and CEO Christian Kunz, Founder and CPO

Founded in 2022

Location: Dubai

Sector: Proptech

Prop-AI is building intelligence and transaction infrastructure for real estate, making property investment more transparent, efficient, and data-driven. The platform combines proprietary market data, AI-powered analytics, investment tools, and expert advisory to help investors move from insight to action.

Its unique advantage is the integration of deep real estate intelligence with transaction execution, turning fragmented market data into actionable recommendations and completed deals. Prop-AI has analyzed billions of data points, built a network of thousands of real estate professionals, supported over 500 million in property transactions, and developed solutions for leading developers, government entities, financial institutions, and investment platforms. It was also the first proptech company to receive Dubai’s AI Seal of Excellence.