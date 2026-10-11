Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Potion

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FOUNDERS HAMDAN HAMID AL-ALI, CEO DR. HANAN ALDARMAKI, CSO

Founded in 2025

Location: Abu Dhabi

Sector: Healthtech

Potion is a homegrown UAE studio blending art, culture and cutting-edge AI to create games that make a real difference. From early language screening for children, to magical learning experiences, to helping organizations gamify complex challenges, it believes in the power of play to transform lives.

What makes Potion different: culturally rooted experiences built for the Arab world; AI speech recognition and language processing powering learning and healthcare tools; entertainment and therapeutic value in the same product; and design shaped by parents, educators and clinicians.

Chatty Check screens three- to five-year-olds for language difficulty in 15 minutes of play. Wordcaster builds reading fluency through speech. Both are live, with 14,418 players, four peer-reviewed papers, ethics approval from MBZUAI and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, and 246,676 in nondilutive funding. Potion wants to build a world where every child receives early support and every learner feels empowered.