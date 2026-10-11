Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Peekapak

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Founder Ami Shah, Co-Founder and CEO

Founded in 2023

Location: Abu Dhabi

Sector: Edtech

Peekapak is an award-winning, K-12 holistic wellbeing product helping students build the skills they need to succeed in school, career and life. The platform combines an interactive digital curriculum, professional development, wellbeing measurement, and data insights to help educators strengthen whole-school wellbeing.

Peekapak’s unique approach integrates learning, measurement, and educator capacity-building in one scalable solution, with culturally adapted and Arabic-enabled programming designed for the UAE. Globally, Peekapak has reached over 1.1 million students, educators and parents worldwide.

In the UAE, Peekapak has been backed by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and has built partnerships with leading education groups including Aldar Education, Taaleem, and Bloom Education, and has worked across all seven Emirates.