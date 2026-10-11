Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Optmyzr

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Founded in 2023

Location: Dubai

Sector: Creative Industries

Founders Manas Garg Geetanjali Tyagi

Every day, companies around the world make millions of decisions about where to place their online advertising: which audiences to reach, which messages work, how much to spend. Optmyzr uses AI to make those decisions better.

Its AI agents connect to a company’s advertising accounts and continuously test, adjust and improve campaigns, with every decision recorded so people stay in control. Work that once required teams of specialists now runs automatically, around the clock. Marketing agencies and businesses of every size use it, from one-person consultancies to Fortune 100 teams: over 1,000 customers across 50+ countries, overseeing more than US$ 5 billion of advertising spend in 2025.

The founders have been building the platform since 2013, and in 2023 established the company in Dubai as its hub for the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. It is profitable, entirely self-funded, and expanding across the region from the UAE.