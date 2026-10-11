Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Net0

Founded in 2023

Loction: Dubai

Sector: Suatainability & Environment

Net0 builds sovereign AI that governments and enterprises can trust, run and own. Its purpose is to help institutions operate intelligently, efficiently and responsibly at national scale while keeping people in control.

Its flagship Agentic OS is a private, government-grade platform that plans, drafts, routes and completes institutional work with human approval, evidence trails and native ArabicEnglish capability. Services AI automates government services end-to-end, giving every citizen one reliable, always-on assistant across web, mobile, WhatsApp and in-person channels.

Net0 also applies AI to sustainability measurement, reporting and decarbonization. Unlike off-the-shelf software, clients own their models, data and configuration.

Recently, Net0 partnered with Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in UAE, to co-design and co-develop AI solutions for rollout across other ministries. Net0’s solutions are already used daily at the federal level, powering hundreds of government services, 100+ AI agents, and sustainability initiatives for over 400 entities worldwide.