Future 100 – 2025 Winner: NEXUS HUB FZCO

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Founders Henry Chang (Chang Hyun Guk), CEO, Nexus Co., LTD. Jason Kim (Kim Jaeyoung), General Manager, Nexus Hub Fzco

Founded in 2025

Loction: Dubai

Sector: Creative Industries

NEXUS HUB FZCO is the Dubai (DMCC) headquarters of NEXUS Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 065170), a listed Korean company building transaction infrastructure for digital economies. Games and AI agents now generate vast volumes of small, high-frequency transactions that conventional payment rails cannot serve efficiently.

Its ONE ecosystem addresses this end-to-end: ONE Chain for settlement, ONE Shop for web-based in-game commerce, and ONE Store — Korea’s largest independent app market, acquired in 2026, with over 38 million users — for distribution.

Unlike concept-stage blockchain ventures, Nexus Hub monetizes real transaction volume rather than token price. From Dubai with DMCC Gaming Centre, it operates a joint publishing program, connecting regional studios to global distribution.