Future 100 – 2025 Winner: NEXUS HUB FZCO
A full-stack gaming company spanning development, publishing, distribution, blockchain, and AI.
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- Founded in 2025
- Loction: Dubai
- Sector: Creative Industries
NEXUS HUB FZCO is the Dubai (DMCC) headquarters of NEXUS Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 065170), a listed Korean company building transaction infrastructure for digital economies. Games and AI agents now generate vast volumes of small, high-frequency transactions that conventional payment rails cannot serve efficiently.
Its ONE ecosystem addresses this end-to-end: ONE Chain for settlement, ONE Shop for web-based in-game commerce, and ONE Store — Korea’s largest independent app market, acquired in 2026, with over 38 million users — for distribution.
Unlike concept-stage blockchain ventures, Nexus Hub monetizes real transaction volume rather than token price. From Dubai with DMCC Gaming Centre, it operates a joint publishing program, connecting regional studios to global distribution.
- Founded in 2025
- Loction: Dubai
- Sector: Creative Industries
NEXUS HUB FZCO is the Dubai (DMCC) headquarters of NEXUS Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 065170), a listed Korean company building transaction infrastructure for digital economies. Games and AI agents now generate vast volumes of small, high-frequency transactions that conventional payment rails cannot serve efficiently.
Its ONE ecosystem addresses this end-to-end: ONE Chain for settlement, ONE Shop for web-based in-game commerce, and ONE Store — Korea’s largest independent app market, acquired in 2026, with over 38 million users — for distribution.
Unlike concept-stage blockchain ventures, Nexus Hub monetizes real transaction volume rather than token price. From Dubai with DMCC Gaming Centre, it operates a joint publishing program, connecting regional studios to global distribution.