Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Natrify

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Founded in 2024

Location: Dubai

Sector: Biotechnology

Natrify is an environmental biotech company pioneering a proprietary bacterial bioprocess to produce naturally biodegradable bioplastics at exact price and performance parity with conventional plastics.

Its unique value proposition lies in eliminating the historical tradeoff between cost and sustainability through its proprietary cost comparable plastics. Delivered via a capital-light licensing model, Natrify’s drop-in technology empowers current bioplastic producers to instantly improve profit margins and allows legacy manufacturers to capture market share in growing sustainable sectors. Simultaneously, it enables global FMCGs to meet strict ESG targets without paying any cost premium, unlocking massive global adoption.

Natrify’s key achievements include reaching Technology Readiness Level 7 with validated real-world industrial performance. Driven by genuine market demand, its rapidly expanding commercial pipeline is structured to capture significant targeted revenues by 2027, specifically aiming for US$ 12 million in upfront licensing fees and a total projected contract value of US$ 250 million