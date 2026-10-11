Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Metric

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Founded in 2022

Location: Abu Dhabi

Sector: Fintech

Metric is an AI-first financial intelligence platform helping business owners across emerging markets make smarter, data-driven decisions and access growth and capital.

Metric consolidates fragmented financial data from accounting, banking, e-commerce, POS, and other platforms, turning it into real-time insights, forecasts, and recommendations. Trained on more than US$ 4 billion in proprietary financial data, Metric’s AI provides sectoral and regional benchmarks beyond conventional accounting software, helping businesses chart their growth. Through the Metric Universe, business owners can also access financial products and services including micro-loans, debit cards, and invoice financing.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Metric has served more than 120,000 businesses across 190 countries. It is backed by investors and programs including 500 Global Sanabil, Hub71, Oqal, Plus VC, and A-Typical Ventures. Metric has achieved operational break-even and continues to grow both its user base and revenue.