Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Laya

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Laya Founder Alya Al Matrooshi, CEO

Founded in 2025

Location: Abu Dhabi

Sector: Healthtech

Laya is an AI-powered body and shower care platform that creates personalized products based on each customer’s unique skin concerns, lifestyle, and preferences. Through intelligent recommendations and tailored formulations, Laya helps consumers build a body care routine that evolves with their needs rather than relying on generic, one-size-fits-all products.

Its approach combines data-driven personalization with highquality body care solutions, delivering a seamless and engaging customer experience. By treating body care with the same level of customization traditionally reserved for facial skincare, Laya also addresses an underserved market and empowers consumers to achieve better results through products designed specifically for them. The company’s vision is to become the leading personalized ecosystem for body care, making customized self-care accessible, effective, and enjoyable for everyone.