Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Housecall

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Housecall Founder Omar Alzaabi

Founded in 2019

Location: Abu Dhabi

Sector: Healthtech

Housecall is a leading provider of virtual-first primary care across the UAE, combining video consultations with care at home. Its digital platform shows live availability, allowing patients to choose their doctor and schedule a convenient appointment that starts on time. After each consultation, Housecall coordinates the next steps of care, including prescription delivery, laboratory testing or a home visit when needed. Structured follow-up and reminders support care between visits through one care team and one digital record.

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Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Housecall brings together thoughtful design, technology and a multidisciplinary team of more than 80 highly qualified clinicians across family medicine, pediatrics, mental health, internal medicine, women’s health and geriatric care.

Established as a digital health startup and incubated at the Department of Health’s HealthTech Hub at Hub71, Housecall now serves patients across all seven emirates and works with major UAE health insurers.

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