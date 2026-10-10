Future 100 – 2025 Winner: ImpactGulf

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Yassin Nasri, Founder and CEO, ImpactGulf

Founded in 2021

Location: Abu Dhabi

Sector: Sustainability & Environment

ImpactGulf is a Masdar City-based sustainability technology company and developer of G4Green, a digital platform designed to turn sustainability from reporting into engagement and measurable action.

G4Green enables organizations to build credible green identities, engage employees, customers, suppliers and wider ecosystems in sustainability initiatives, and amplify verified impact. The platform combines sustainability profiling, independent verification, green ratings, initiatives and KPIs, tokenised incentives, AI-supported guidance, and access to green solutions within one integrated ecosystem.

Its unique value lies in making verified sustainability action visible, interactive and rewarding while connecting measurement with implementation.

ImpactGulf participated in the Shell StartUp Engine UAE, hosted the 14th National Dialogue for Climate Ambition on behalf of MOCCAE in collaboration with DIFC, launched the 71 Climate Heroes initiative, and is developing a national climate action initiative to accelerate measurable climate action among SMEs.

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