Investopia Bridge 2026 Hosts Roundtables on Investment, Business Growth and Innovation

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Investopia Bridge 2026 held eight specialized roundtables, bringing together ministers, investors, business executives and entrepreneurs to discuss investment opportunities, business growth and emerging economic trends.

Held under the theme “Investing in a More Resilient World” at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island, the event covered a range of topics, including the growth of UAE companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and digital financial infrastructure, among others.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Investopia Co-Chair, participated in the Next50 roundtable, titled “Unlocking the Next Phase of Growth,” alongside founders and CEOs of established UAE companies. The session focused on access to capital, market expansion, financing and partnerships.

Al Marri emphasized the need for businesses to adapt their models to economic and technological changes, develop products and services that meet evolving market demands, and strengthen their regional and global competitiveness.

Next50, an initiative launched by Investopia Communities, connects UAE business leaders with government entities, investors, and financial institutions to explore growth and expansion opportunities.

The roundtable “UAE and Uzbekistan: Connecting Capital with Opportunity” brought together Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment and Investopia Co-Chair, and Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Discussions focused on investment opportunities in energy, tourism, infrastructure, mining, chemicals, healthcare, banking and logistics.

Meanwhile, Innovo organized “From Pilots to Commercialization: A Global Agenda for Innovation in the Built Environment,” examining how artificial intelligence, data and investment partnerships can help bring new technologies into commercial use across construction, real estate and infrastructure.

The roundtable “SMEs: Today’s Challenges, Tomorrow’s Opportunities,” hosted by Hal and SC Ventures, part of Standard Chartered, addressed SME access to financing, customers, technology and logistics, as well as cross-border expansion.

Klickl organized “From Digital Assets to Digital Financial Infrastructure,” focusing on stablecoin settlement, institutional access to digital assets, governance, and cross-border financial infrastructure.

The session “Strategic Capital for a Changing World: How Family Offices Build Resilience and Create Value Through Capital Allocation” examined liquidity management, long-term investment strategies and capital allocation across traditional sectors, artificial intelligence and private markets.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, organized “Electric Mobility in the UAE: From Adoption to the Circular Economy.” Discussions covered electric vehicle charging infrastructure, battery reuse and recycling, component recovery and public-private partnerships.

Majra – National CSR Fund hosted the “Impact Investment Lab,” which examined disclosure standards, risk-sharing mechanisms, impact measurement and the potential development of a federal framework for impact investing in the UAE. Findings from the session are expected to contribute to Majra’s forthcoming National Impact Investment Report.

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