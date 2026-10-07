Investopia Bridge 2026: UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed H. Alsuwaidi: “Why Wouldn’t You Bet on the UAE?”

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H.E. Mohamed H. Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment and Co-Chair of Investopia, opened Investopia Bridge 2026 Abu Dhabi with a message to investors. “Someone looking at the UAE now, despite everything that has been happening, can only ask, ‘If I were to make a bet on an economy like the UAE is today, why wouldn’t I?'”

Being held at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas on Saadiyat Island under the theme “Investing in a More Resilient World,” Investopia Bridge 2026 brings together ministers, policymakers, investors, business leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss the shifts shaping the global economy and investment landscape.

H.E. Alsuwaidi added, “We’re a nation of about 12 million people that is punching above its weight. But productivity has always been our strong suit. That is why the UAE is one of the leading nations when it comes to AI, both at an educational level and an investment level. We see AI technology continuing to be our strongest advantage and muscle to leverage in the future.

“All of that attracts capital- local capital and third-party capital. We have a very strong backbone for the AI infrastructure, and our infrastructure in general is one of the most modern in the world.

“We have very deep pool of talent. We have not seen a negative flow of talent as a result of this conflict. We’ve only seen a positive inflow of talent and wealth. Ultra-high-net-worth individuals have stayed here. Yes, there have been some exits, but there’s been a net positive in general. Capital is deep and available.

Alsuwaidi said the UAE had managed the security situation of recent months effectively, keeping its institutions working and its economy open, and had emerged stronger.

When asked what building an AI company and economy in the UAE means in practical terms, Alsuwaidi pointed to the UAE’s technology adoption across sectors including transportation, healthcare, construction, defense and energy.

He said the UAE’s ability to test and deploy emerging technologies quickly would remain central to its AI ambitions. “Our ability to get things done and test them within the ecosystem is relatively easy,” he said. “We’re going to be a first adopter, fast adopter, an innovator, a leader in this space, and just see more of it.”