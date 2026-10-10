Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Hlthera

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Hlthera Founder Nader Nassar

Founded in 2021

Location: Dubai

Sector: Healthtech

Hlthera is a UAE-born, AI-powered health ecosystem built to make healthcare more proactive, personalized and connected. It brings individuals, healthcare professionals and providers into one experience, combining health data, AI-powered guidance, access to care, community and wellbeing engagement.

At its core, Xyra, Hlthera’s AI health companion, helps people understand their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, recognize early health signals and navigate appropriate next steps. By connecting intelligence, prevention, care and continuous engagement, Hlthera moves beyond fragmented, reactive healthcare towards a more connected and proactive health journey.

Since launching its MVP in 2025, Hlthera has grown to more than 1,000 users in the UAE and been selected for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund Accelerator, Ma’an’s Athar+, Oraseya Capital Launchpad, ITU SEED Türkiye, and NVIDIA Inception, positioning the company for regional and global growth.