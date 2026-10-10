Future 100 – 2025 Winner: HyveGeo

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Founden in 2024

Location: Al Ain and Abu Dhabi

Sector: Agritech

HyveGeo is a UAE-based climate technology company building healthier, more resilient soils for arid and water-stressed environments. It transforms waste biomass into engineered biochar and combines it with biology to help turn desert sand into healthy, productive soil while enabling durable carbon removal.

Designed for the soils, crops and climate of the MENA region, its solutions address critical challenges including water scarcity, extreme heat, soil degradation and agricultural waste. Together with strategic partners, including Silal, HyveGeo develops and validates its solutions under real agricultural conditions in the UAE.

Field trials have demonstrated improvements in crop productivity, soil health, moisture retention and irrigation efficiency, including water savings of up to 30%. HyveGeo has raised US$ 2.7 million and received recognition from Future 100, Majra Impact Seal, EGA Ramp-Up, the FutureTech Challenge, Dubai Holding Innovate for Tomorrow, while progressing toward commercial-scale deployment in the MENA and beyond.

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