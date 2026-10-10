Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Keyper

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Keyper Founders Omar Abu Innab, Co-Founder, CEO & Walid Shihabi, Co-Founder, CSO

Founded in 2021

Location: Dubai

Sector: Proptech

Keyper is redefining real estate in the UAE with a digital operating system that unites property management and rent facilitation in one seamless platform. At its core, Rent Now, Pay Later (RNPL) transforms the traditional annual rent cycle into flexible monthly payments.

For tenants, it delivers convenience and financial control through a frictionless, mobile-first experience. For property owners, it offers a smarter, data-driven way to manage and grow their portfolio, tracking performance and accessing upfront income within 48 hours.

Blending technology with financial innovation, Keyper is driving a new era of efficiency and transparency in real estate. Keyper has recently raised US$ 11 million in a Series A funding round to scale monthly rent payments and digital real estate infrastructure across the UAE.