Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Milerd

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Founded in 2021

Location: Ras Al Khaimah

Sector: Healtech

Milerd designs and manufactures premium electronics that protect health through clean air, safe food, and a healthier environment. Products span food purifiers, air quality and radon analyzers, radiation and EMF detectors, and UV-C purifiers, with biohacking devices launching soon.

The company is fully vertically integrated: over 30 devices created in-house, from concept and industrial design to PCB engineering, firmware, and companion apps. It manufactures in the UAE and sell locally and across the US, EU, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Key achievements: Milerd Detoxer 2 won the iF Design Award, one of the world’s top three design awards. Independent Swiss and EU labs confirmed Detoxer removes 97.6% of pesticides and 99.9% of heavy metals from food. Its EcoTracker’s Kickstarter campaign drew 1,173 backers across the Middle East, North America, Europe, and Oceania, earning the “Projects We Love” badge and a week on the platform’s homepage. The company also builds custom products for major US companies.