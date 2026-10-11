Future 100 – 2025 Winner: myZoi

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Founded in 2024

Location: Dubai

Sector: Fintech

myZoi is a fintech licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE built to make financial inclusion commercially scalable for underbanked salaried workers. Through an employer-led model, myZoi combines digital payroll with a multilingual wallet that enables workers to receive salaries, make payments, access a Visa card, remit money home and build financial capability through MoneyTips.

Its differentiation lies in combining purpose with institutional-grade execution: Standard Chartered backing, bank-grade governance and compliance, human-centred product design, digital onboarding, and a market-first one-to-many remittance feature that allows users to send money to up to five beneficiaries at the cost of one transfer.

Since commercial launch in 2024, myZoi has grown to 150,000+ registered users and 700+ corporate employers, while earning MEA Finance awards for Financial Inclusivity and Cyber Security Implementation in Payments. myZoi is building scalable financial infrastructure that advances the UAE’s inclusive, digital and futureready economy