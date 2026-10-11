Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Hlthera

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Founded in 2017

Loction: Dubai

Sector: Healthtech

Women across West Asia and Africa are diagnosed later and screened less often than men, and employers absorb the cost through claims and lost productivity. NABTA closes that gap.

It delivers insurer-funded annual health checks through small clinician-led units placed inside employers, then converts the results into risk intelligence using its proprietary CORS methodology, which stratifies every employee across workplace performance, near-term claims and clinical severity risk.

Employers see where risk sits before it becomes disease, insurers see claims avoided, and women receive structured follow-up care rather than a one-off screening report. Unlike screening providers, NABTA owns both the data layer and the care pathway, so prevention is measurable rather than promised.

It has screened over 10,000 individuals across clinical and corporate settings, worked with more than 30 companies in the UAE, and was named to TIME and Statista’s World’s Top HealthTech Companies 2025.