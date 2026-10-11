Future 100 – 2025 Winner: HltheraNational Factory for Safety and Security Products (NFSSP)

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Founded in 2011

Location: Abu Dhabi

Sector: Advance Manufacturing

National Factory for Safety and Security Products (NFSSP) is a UAE-based manufacturer specializing in high-quality safety footwear for industrial, construction, oil and gas, logistics, and other demanding sectors. NFSSP’s purpose is to protect workers by delivering reliable, durable, comfortable, and high-performance safety footwear manufactured locally in the UAE.

Its unique value proposition combines advanced German technology, premium raw materials, skilled workmanship, and stringent quality standards. NFSSP’s production is supported by state-of-the-art DESMA Germany machinery and direct-injection PU technology, ensuring precision, consistency, durability, and superior product performance.

Key achievements include establishing advanced local safety footwear manufacturing capabilities, adopting world-class direct-injection technology, and developing products designed to meet demanding workplace requirements. NFSSP is committed to continuous innovation, quality improvement, customer satisfaction, and manufacturing excellence.

By combining global technology with local expertise, NFSSP contributes to the UAE’s industrial development, strengthens local supply chains, and delivers world-class safety footwear that provides dependable protection for workers across diverse industries.