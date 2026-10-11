Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Olive Gaea

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founders Vivek Tripathi, Co-Founder and CEO Jessica Scopacasa, Co-Founder and CMO

Founded in 2021

Loction: Dubai

Sector: Sustainability & Environment

Olive Gaea is a climate-tech company helping enterprises turn sustainability from a reporting requirement into a source of intelligence, action and value. Its AI-powered sustainability intelligence platform, ZERO, brings together sustainability data management, carbon accounting, ESG reporting, decarbonization planning and sustainability performance management in one digital environment. It enables organizations to collect and structure data, monitor performance, identify gaps and opportunities, develop and track decarbonization initiatives, and automate reporting against leading standards. ZERO also supports organizations in assessing and managing offsetting opportunities as part of their broader climate strategies.

Its unique value proposition is combining AI-driven intelligence with end-to-end sustainability management, helping organizations move beyond compliance toward measurable impact and value creation. ZERO is the first GRI-certified sustainability software in the GCC and the first PCAF-certified financed emissions solution in the MENA region. Olive Gaea serves leading enterprises across sectors and has been recognized by UAE Future 100, BCG V60 Women Leaders in MENA, Deloitte Technology Fast 50 MENA Impact Winners, and PwC Future50.