Future 100 – 2025 Winner: nybl
An AI operating system powering domain expert agents. Our agents today build yours tomorrow.
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- Founded in 2024
- Location: Dubai
- Sector: Sustainability & Environment
nybl is an Industrial AI company that enables organizations to deploy autonomous Domain Expert Agents that think, decide, and act like their best engineers.
Unlike traditional industrial software that provides dashboards and analytics, nybl combines first-principles reasoning, domain expertise, and operational context to deliver intelligent agents with configurable levels of autonomy and human oversight.
These agents run on DEAP, the AI Operating System powering Domain Expert Agents across critical industrial operations.
- Founded in 2024
- Location: Dubai
- Sector: Sustainability & Environment
nybl is an Industrial AI company that enables organizations to deploy autonomous Domain Expert Agents that think, decide, and act like their best engineers.
Unlike traditional industrial software that provides dashboards and analytics, nybl combines first-principles reasoning, domain expertise, and operational context to deliver intelligent agents with configurable levels of autonomy and human oversight.
These agents run on DEAP, the AI Operating System powering Domain Expert Agents across critical industrial operations.