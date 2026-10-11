Future 100 – 2025 Winner: nybl

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Founders | Waleed Refaat, Controller; Shriprakash Pandey, Partner and Entrepreneurship Enabler; Hafsa Yazdani, Chief Software Engineer; Sufyaan Abdulhaseeb, Chief Engineer; Michael Letan, CTO; Noor Alnahhas, CEO; Mohammed Shono, COO

Founded in 2024

Location: Dubai

Sector: Sustainability & Environment

nybl is an Industrial AI company that enables organizations to deploy autonomous Domain Expert Agents that think, decide, and act like their best engineers.

Unlike traditional industrial software that provides dashboards and analytics, nybl combines first-principles reasoning, domain expertise, and operational context to deliver intelligent agents with configurable levels of autonomy and human oversight.

These agents run on DEAP, the AI Operating System powering Domain Expert Agents across critical industrial operations.