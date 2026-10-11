Future 100 – 2025 W inner: New Path Bio

Founded in 2021

Location: Abu Dhabi

Sector: Biotechnology

FOUNDERS | DR. HANS-PETER BISSINGER, MANAGING DIRECTOR; TANJA BOGUMIL, MANAGING DIRECTOR; PROF. DR. DIETHARD MATTANOVICH,

CHIEF PLATFORM ARCHITECT; DR. IMRE BLANK, HEAD OF PROTEIN SCIENCE

New Path Bio is building a next-generation protein platform for nutrition and health, using AI, synthetic biology and precision fermentation to replace animals as protein factories. Its patent-protected technology engineers yeast to convert lowcarbon industrial side streams into nature-equivalent proteins, creating a clean, fast and cost-efficient production model.

The platform combines proprietary strains, 12x stronger synthetic promoters, 3x improved protein secretion and highthroughput screening that accelerates improvement cycles by up to 10,000x. Its low-carbon feedstocks can be up to 6x cheaper than glucose and deliver more than 40x lower GHG emissions, while the process uses less heat and oxygen and generates 30% less biomass waste. The core patent is granted in 28 countries.

The technology is already validated through pilots and active collaborations with industry-leading partners and customers, demonstrating strong demand and commercial relevance.