Future 100 – 2025 Winner: P1 Energy

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Founder Martin Popilka

Founded in 2025

Location: Abu Dhabi

Sector: Renewable Energy

The global fuel system is centralized and rigid. Refining capacity is shrinking as demand for secure supply grows, pushing price shocks and delivery risk onto end users. P1 Energy is building the distributed fuel layer.

Its containerized, autonomous units make synthetic drop-in gasoline, jet fuel and diesel at the point of need, deploy in months not a decade, and stack like servers on any site. Units are manufactured, not engineered on site, so there is no per-site Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) cost, and in selected markets its fuel already beats fossil fuel on price.

A proprietary catalyst sends ~90% of carbon straight to finished fuel, no upgrading. Traction: validated demand from US defense for point-ofneed production, and a signed launch customer in Japan.